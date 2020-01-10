Magnum PI season 2 episode 14 return date for Jay Hernandez, cast







If you find yourself curious as to the Magnum PI season 2 episode 14 return date over on CBS, we come with that within! This is a show that is facing a somewhat-uncertain future, so we want to embrace the show however long we’ve got it.

Unfortunately, there’s a good chance that we’re going to be without it for much of the weeks ahead — at least with one key exception. After a two-week break on January 17 and 24, you’ll be seeing the series making a return on Friday, January 31. After this, though, you’ll see MacGyver coming onto the schedule and what that means is a sizable hiatus for Jay Hernandez and the cast. We could learn more about a specific return date over the next several weeks, but we’re going to have to take a patient approach until then.

As for what we know about the next new episode of the show, there isn’t a whole lot out there beyond the title: “A Game of Cat and Mouse.” That does still sound fun, if for no other reason than that we’re going to have a chance to see a story that’s about the thrill of the chase. This is a big part of what this show does well — establish great mysteries with a lot of adventure and fun.

While you wait for more new episodes to air, we’d caution you to think that Magnum PI is in any trouble just because of a long hiatus. The show’s found itself a solid audience on Friday nights and while it may be down versus season 1 in the demo, at the same time it has actually improved its audience in total viewers. We’ll have to wait and see what this means for the future — but fingers crossed! We should learn more about a number of CBS shows at some point in the spring, at least based on past patterns.

