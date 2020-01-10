Grey’s Anatomy season 16: Justin Chambers’ final episode already aired







You can go ahead and consider this to be another shocker atop the Grey’s Anatomy news that you’ve heard earlier today. Not only is Justin Chambers leaving the ABC series, but he’s actually already left.

In a new post over at TVLine, it’s been confirmed that Justin’s final episode of the series was the penultimate one of 2019, prior to when he paid his mother a visit. That means that the story of Alex Karev is already done, at least insofar as it is onscreen. We don’t know how else to say it — that’s extremely sad. With most other departing characters on the show, we get some sort of farewell. Even with an exit like Patrick Dempsey’s (which was reasonably sudden), there was still an episode that served as a proper goodbye. We don’t have that here.

For some other thoughts on Chambers’ Grey’s Anatomy exit, be sure to view some of our thoughts on the matter below. After you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist, the best way to ensure you don’t miss other insight.

So why didn’t Grey’s Anatomy and Chambers work out a proper farewell? Consider these some of the major unanswered questions at the moment. It’s still unclear as to whether or not this is what Justin wanted, or if this was something that was planned out at all in advance. Given that Alex is married to Jo, there are also questions regarding her own future.

Because of the suddenness of this news, we wouldn’t be altogether shocked if Grey’s Anatomy takes its time in order to write out Karev entirely. They could keep the character at his mother’s side for the immediate future before writing a proper exit for him later. The hard thing is how to remove him from this world while also still finding a way to keep Jo — we don’t want to see that character leave just because Alex is saying goodbye! It’d also be sad to see Alex killed off, but the last thing we want to learn is that he somehow abandoned Jo. That just doesn’t feel right for that character.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on Chambers’ exit, including his initial statement on the subject

Hopefully, more information will be coming soon, but for now, we want to know from you — what do you think about already seeing Alex’s final episode? Be sure to share in the comments below. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







