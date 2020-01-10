MacGyver season 4 spoilers: Will Team Phoenix reunite?







MacGyver season 4 is premiering on CBS come Friday, February 7, and it’s clear that there is a lot of cool stuff to expect!

Take, for example, a new premise for the story. According to a new report from TVLine, the new season will pick up a good 18 months after the disbandment of the Phoenix Foundation. When that happened, many of your Team Phoenix members lost their clearances and had to find a way to move forward with their lives. How does that impact their lives? They’re all going to have to get normal jobs, for starters! The first promo hints that Mac is going to now be a teacher, and we imagine that there’s some other fun that will be sprinkled in here and there.

So what could get the gang back together? It seems as though much of it will have to do with newcomer Russ (played by Henry Ian Cusick), an extremely-wealthy man who is looking for their help to solve a problem. While his long-term role in the story remains unclear, we can say one thing with certainty — this is not meant to be a recreation of Jack. This is a very different man with a unique personality and intention.

The rest of the core cast from the end of season 3 is set to return, including Lucas Till, Tristin Mays, Levy Tran, Justin Hires, and Meredith Eaton. Season 4 is going to revolve around learning more of who these people are, while also showing off some more exciting adventures. We’ve waiting a long time to check out these episodes, so here’s to hoping that it lives up the expectations that we have in our head at the moment.

Remember that if you love MacGyver, the best thing to do is watch the show live! Even though the series is premiering at midseason, we don’t think that this is some sort of death sentence for the long-term future of the show. We’re hoping for many seasons still on CBS.

