Is Beulah Koale leaving Hawaii Five-0, role of Junior Reigns?







Is Beulah Koale leaving Hawaii Five-0, and the role of Junior Reigns who he has played on the series the past few years? Within this article, we’re going to break a little more news down on that subject.

Let’s start things off here by getting some of the bad news out of the way: Junior may not be around for the immediate future. After all, the character is shipped off via the Reserves at the start of the episode, and we’ve already seen a sneak peek where he leaves a voicemail for Tani telling her that he wants to picks things up where they left off when he returns.

It’s that latter part of that message that is the most important right now — after all, signs point to Koale sticking around the show. We don’t see this departure for Junior, if it even sticks, being the sort of thing that takes him away from the show forever. This is something that Hawaii Five-0 as a series seems to be doing more and more of this season, rotating a few characters in and out in terms of how many episodes they appear in. Primarily, the discussions have been around Scott Caan as Danny, but we also see episodes without Ian Anthony Dale as Adam. This may be a trend that continues moving forward as the show has a rather-large cast and sometimes, it may be hard to include all of them in every episode. It does also give some actors a chance to catch a breather or spend time with their loved ones during a break. This is a show that does 25 episodes, and that is a larger order than just about anything else on TV.

We know that there is definitely a whole lot more story to tell when it comes to Junior moving forward. Just think in terms of his relationship with his family, challenges on the job, or of course whatever happens next with Tani. The two are friends and colleagues first, so we imagine that this will remain top priority for them no matter where things go romantically.

Related News – Be sure to get some other information right now on Hawaii Five-0 and the future

What do you want to see for Beulah Koale on Hawaii Five-0 in the future?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and stick around for some other news on the future. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







