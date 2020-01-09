Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 13 sneak peek: Is Junior leaving?







Entering Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 13 on CBS tonight, you better be prepared to a quick emotional gut-punch. One week after it seemed like Junior and Tani were moving their relationship in a romantic direction, Junior is gone.

In the sneak peek below, you get a sense as to what we’re talking about. Tani receives a voicemail from Junior informing her that he has been called in by the reserves — because of that, he’s going to be gone for a while and will not be allowed to speak with anyone while he is gone. He tells her that he wants to pick things up where they left off, which we assume was the two of them dancing together at the end of the Magnum PI part of the crossover. (To think, Junior also is recovering from almost dying — the guy doesn’t tend to catch all that many breaks.)

So will he really be gone for some stretch of time? It wouldn’t be altogether unusual if he was for a few weeks, mostly because Hawaii Five-0 does have a habit these days of rotating out various regulars. Remember, after all, that Danny hasn’t been a part of some episodes this season already. (Rest assured, though, that Danny has a big part to play in Friday’s episode.)

Ultimately, though, the thing to remember about this story is that it could prove to be unpredictable, depending on what Junior is up to. We also don’t know if this is going to be the sort of thing that is called off but no matter, one thing feels fairly clear: The folks over at Hawaii Five-0 don’t seem to be altogether interested in just burying the story of Junior and Tani. Now that they’ve been brought to this point, it does feel like there’s no real turning back. Given that we like the two together and it doesn’t take anything away from the job, there are reasons aplenty to be excited at the moment.

