





Following the big finale today on Disney+, do you find yourself especially curious to learn the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 premiere date hopes? Consider this article your starting-off point for the future of the ridiculously-named-but-still-fun series.

One of the things that is most noteworthy about this show right away is that Disney+ is trying its best to show a commitment to it — in addition to a lot of other programming that is out there at the same time. While the streaming service has a lot of great legacy programming, they’re still lacking a huge library of originals. The Mandalorian is officially confirmed to be coming back, and now the same goes for the show based on the classic High School Musical franchise. There’s already a season 2 on tap!

So with that knowledge in mind, the next question is simply this — when is a season 2 going to premiere? At the moment, our expectation is that we’re going to be seeing new episodes once again this fall, mostly because the way in which Disney+ seems to be planning out the future of some of their shows. They’re intent on trying to make sure there’s some reliability on the surface so, with that in mind, you’ll have a chance in order to see new episodes next year. We think the plan is for a fall 2020 launch.

That particular release window also makes some sense for one other noteworthy reason as well — you know that you’re working with a younger cast here. It’s going to be increasingly hard over time to make this show work with older cast members pretending to be high schoolers. It benefits this show to find a way in order to get episodes done as fast as possible. We’ll see precisely what happens, but we expect that there will be some more information on season 2 at some point this summer. Keep your eyes peeled, as we’re sure the streaming service will reveal more once we get around to that point.

