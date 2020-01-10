AJ and the Queen season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?







Following today’s premiere on Netflix, is there a chance for an AJ and the Queen season 2? Is that something you should hope for? Within this piece, we’ll do our part to break some of the latest down on that very subject.

If you haven’t heard too much about this series just yet, it’s a fun adventure series starring RuPaul Charles as Ruby Red, a drag queen who finds a new sense of identity and family after bonding with a ten-year old named AJ. It’s a show with a lot of comedy wedged in there, but there’s also still a considerable amount of heart and passion. It’s a unique story, one that you haven’t had a chance to see virtually anywhere else.

As for whether or not you will continue to see this said story told, that’s where things become a little more ambiguous. At the moment, there is no clear word on whether or not an AJ and the Queen season 2 renewal is going to happen. We know that we’d love for it to just for the sake of uniqueness, but it comes down to a couple of different factors.

Viewership of the first episode – If the series makes a big splash over the next month or so, that’s almost certainly going to be enough to convince the streaming provider that they could benefit from airing more episodes a little bit later on down the line.

Viewership for the whole season – This may actually be the more important of the two factors. Think about it like this — if there is a big cavalcade of viewers for the whole season, that will convince Netflix to give the show a green light. It shows that the interest is clearly there for another story to be told.

There is one more factor that we consider at play here, and that is critical acclaim. Netflix shows have such a limited promotional shelf life that they’re likely to keep anything that can maintain buzz for a little while. There’s no guarantee that AJ and the Queen will, but it’s nonetheless noteworthy.

