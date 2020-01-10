Outlander notes: A new Sam Heughan podcast interview







For today’s new edition of Outlander notes, we’re talking all about Sam Heughan — in particular, a new podcast interview featuring him!

If you look below, you can check out the latest interview featuring Sam Heughan as a part of the Whiskey Neat Podcast — within this, you actually get a chance to see Sam talk with Kris Hart about a wide array of exciting topics. There’s a little Outlander discussion here and there, but the majority of the focus is (fittingly) on whisky (spelled differently depending on where you are), including some of Sam’s memories with whisky, living in London before rediscovering his love of Scotland, and a whole lot more. This one is fun! There are some great stories and a discussion about spirits that we’ve never really had before. Admittedly, a part of this is due to us not being altogether knowledge of the world of whisky and rum.

Sam is in the process of promoting his Sassenach Spirits brand, which is poised for a big year in 2020. We anticipate a number of other interviews coming, and these could be ways for Sam to continue to show off some different sides of himself. This is something we could see especially over the next few weeks, where in general, Sam’s going to be all over the place in promotion mode. He’s got the fifth season of Outlander coming up, and to go along with that the movie Bloodshot. We’re hoping that there will also be some chances for him to do some other exciting stuff before production starts on season 6 a little bit later this year. There’s no specific date on that yet, but we’re hoping it will be underway at some point this spring.

We remember proclaiming 2019 to be a great year for Sam — so far, it seems like 2020 is off to an equally-great start.

