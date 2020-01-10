Fuller House season 5: Lori Loughlin sent cookies at series finale







The Fuller House series finale is going to be airing a little bit later this year on Netflix, and we know there are questions as to how it will end. To us, at this point the final episode seems obvious — a big wedding involving multiple couples and also familiar faces from the past. This will be big, celebratory, and fun … but it’s also not going to feature one familiar face in Lori Loughlin.

So long as you’ve been reading headlines over the past several weeks, you know at least some of what’s been happening with Lori. The actress is a part of the college admissions scandal and after her role in it, she hasn’t filmed a spot on ANY major TV show.

Yet, this does not mean that she is disconnected from the series entirely. Speaking in a new interview with Closer Weekly, here is some of what Juan Pablo Di Pace had to say on the subject:

“The last time we saw her was a long time ago, and I sent her a message and she was super lovely and replied … It’s already been months and months. Actually no she sent us a lovely, lovely basket of cookies on the last episode. … which was adorable.”

It’s a nice gesture for Lori to do this given that she wasn’t even around the show at the end of its run, even if it changes nothing regarding her onscreen status there. Like we said with the first half of the season, it’s not going to be that hard to eradicate Aunt Becky from the show when you think about it — she’s never been a series regular on the new show, and most appeared on and off throughout the first handful of seasons.

We imagine that we’re going to have a lot of other news when it comes to Fuller House over the course of the next couple of weeks … so be sure to stick around for more.

