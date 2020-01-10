Magnum PI season 2 episode 13 sneak peek: Why is Higgins ‘injured’?







Friday night’s Magnum PI carries with it the title of “Mondays are for Murder,” and it also comes bearing a big secret. Why is Higgins injured … or is she really injured at all? This is the question raised in the sneak peek below!

In this, you can see Perdita Weeks’ character spending a little bit of time at Rick’s bar, where she is trying to just work away on her computer while also nursing her injury. Yet, there Rick is quick to call her out on what’s going on — or, what’s not going on. He’s able to figure out that she’s faking, and understandably, he wants to know why.

What sort of response does Higgins have? Well, let’s just say that she’s trying to keep away from this case for some sort of personal reason — it may have a thing or two to do with her past. She’s trying to keep that under wraps and, understandably, she wants Rick to stay quiet about it in the process. He seems game to do that, and maybe this is just a way to bring the two parties a little bit closer together.

While there’s a certain charm to this sneak preview, it doesn’t change the fact that there is an underlying issue here. Magnum and Higgins have not technically been partners for that long — yet, it’s clear that she is keeping things from him. That’s not a great precedent to set for the remainder of their relationship, and it’s something that they may need to work out.

One of the other things that we’re left to wonder about for Magnum and Higgins is whether or not that scene at the end of last week’s crossover was meant to be friendly or something more. We think that it was intentionally ambiguous in a way, which makes some sense given that there are a lot of ways that viewers want to look at this relationship. We think it’s too early to tell where it goes, and we’re just happy to be along for the ride.

