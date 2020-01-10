Deputy episode 3 spoilers: It’s personal for Bill in ‘Deputy Down’







Want to get a greater sense now of what’s coming on Deputy episode 3? We think it’s fair to call this a pivotal episode for many reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that viewers who like the show are already hooked. You’re starting to figure out what some of your core audience is, but this is a chance to snag as many casual viewers as possible. This is a chance to make that happen.

Also, story-wise it’s a chance to give us a better sense of Bill, our chief narrative focus for most of the season. Stephen Dorff is a compelling-enough lead and we image that over time, we’ll get to know more about what makes him tick. We do know that over the course of this upcoming “Deputy Down,” we’ll see what happens will Bill has a mission that is more personal than ever before.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Deputy episode 3 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

After a mysterious shooting leaves one of their own injured, Bill and the team go out on a mission to find the shooter. Charlie attempts to get answers about what happened during the shooting, leading Joseph to a revelation. Meanwhile, when Undersheriff London tries to take control of the department, Bill reminds him who is in charge in the all-new “Deputy Down” episode of DEPUTY airing Thursday, Jan. 16 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (DEP-103) (TV-14 L, V)

What makes us the most excited about this case is that it seems to be doing whatever it can to give you a new twist on the classic “hero takes charge” trope that we’ve seen on so many different shows. Bill’s going to challenge Landon in order to ensure that he keeps his authority. This is a way in order to ensure that he has no more problems moving forward — think of it as him setting the bar.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Deputy right away!

What do you want to see when it comes to Deputy episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. We’ll have another updates in regards to the show’s ratings tomorrow. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







