Supergirl season 5 spoilers: Melissa Benoist has hope for Kara, Lena







Is there reason to be hopeful in regards to Kara and Lena’s future on Supergirl? At the moment, it’s hard to think anything otherwise! This is not a show meant to depress you or drag you down; instead, it’s one that often tries to pass along a message of hope, even if things may not feel altogether hopeful right now. That’s what happens when you enter hiatus right smack in the middle of the big Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Guide, Melissa Benoist actually references the current crisis when talking about the future of the Kara – Lena friendship:

“Yeah, the friendship is not great, but I do think [Kara] wouldn’t be the Paragon of Hope if she didn’t think she could mend things.”

As for how some of these characters could mend things, that is one of the questions that we’re still waiting to get an answer to. It’s going to take a lot of determination, as well as a lot of heart, in order to figure this out. It was a big betrayal for Lena to learn what she learned, especially since so many of her family have been liars and caused her pain. She thought that Kara was going to be totally different — regardless of her intent, the end result of Kara’s actions still are what they are.

We know that in the aftermath of Crisis, there are a lot of things that Kara is going to have to take on. The relationship with Lena is one of them — remember that after the crossover ends, the series will return on Sunday, January 19 with new episodes. There could be at least two episodes before the Super Bowl/Oscars hiatus.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information on the future of Crisis on Infinite Earths right now

What do you think is going to be coming up next for Kara and Lena on Supergirl season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the series right now. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







