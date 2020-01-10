Grey’s Anatomy season 16: Don’t expect Pac-North spin-off series







It’s pretty clear at this point that Grey’s Anatomy season 16 has made a big meal out of its Pac-North storyline. We’ve seen multiple characters there, and we haven’t gotten a good sense that Richard or Alex will be leaving there anytime soon.

So … is it still possible that this show could be building towards something more in the future? It’s something that is rather fun to think about, but that doesn’t mean that anything else is coming.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, show executive producer Krista Vernoff denied that a Pac-North show is going to be coming in the future. Instead, what we’re seeing with these characters is a function of some of what you’ve seen in the past:

“It was born of the question, ‘What happens when Bailey fires everybody?’ … As a showrunner, you can’t just fire four people and go, ‘Psych! They’re all back at work!’ So we had to come up with what might really happen, and Pac-North was born.”

We have enjoyed seeing some of the characters there, given that it has allowed them to explore being at a hospital without all that much of a safety net. Take, for example, trying to figure out if it’s possible for Alex to continue to be the leader he’s shown to be at this hospital. He and Webber have shown different sides to themselves in particular, and we imagine that for all characters involved, it will be fun seeing if there’s a chance they could head back to the Grey Sloan down the road. For the time being, we don’t really think that anything is all that much of a sure thing — there’s room for things to fluctuate a billion times over.

