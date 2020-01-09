Law & Order: SVU season 21 episode 11 spoilers: ‘She Paints for Vengeance’







Want to get some more news when it comes to Law & Order: SVU season 21 episode 11? For starters, Mariska Hargitay is directing! It’s a role that she’s had before and we’ve seen it many times before. Yet, there is always something exciting about it since she understands this show so well. She recognizes the style, tone, and precisely what viewers out there are looking for. This is a series that is designed to bring powerful stories to light.

This upcoming episode is entitled “She Paints for Vengeance” and, over the course of it, you will have a chance in order to see an athlete face some accusations in a very public forum. While we wouldn’t say that this case is directly ripped from the headlines, it does feel like we can draw at least a few parallels between what happens in this episode and events from the real world.

Below, CarterMatt has the full SVU season 21 episode 11 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

01/16/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : After a sexual assault investigation is stalled for months, a woman puts her accusations against a popular athlete on a billboard. Starring Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino and Jamie Gray Hyder. Guest starring Tonya Glanz and Wolé Parks. Directed by Mariska Hargitay. TV-14

We imagine that for this woman, her life is about to become very difficult. Women struggle at times being believed after they make their accusations public, and it’s even harder when you are dealing with a public figure. They could have powerful institutions fighting to support them — think in terms of their team, their lawyers, or other people desperate to spin the narrative. So often people will do whatever they can to protect the wrong people, and that could happen here once more. We don’t think that we need to tell you how hard Benson and the team are going to work to ensure justice is served. This is also a case with a sense of urgency about it, since this woman could be targeted for making her accusations so public.

