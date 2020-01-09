Evil episode 12 spoilers: Kristen’s hard times in ‘100 Days’







Want to get some more news on Evil episode 12? Then be prepared for an intense installment entitled “100 Days.” There is going to be all sorts of craziness wedged within this hour, and also a little bit of courtroom drama wedged in here, as well. In the end, isn’t this a big part of what’s exciting about this show? It marks an opportunity to see countless drama and big twists and turns. It’s also not afraid to tackle religion, the legal process, and so much more.

So what can you expect in terms of the overall story? CarterMatt offers up the official Evil episode 12 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up:

“100 Days” – As Leland assists convicted serial killer Orson Leroux with having his conviction overturned, Kristen is called into court to testify while her daughter, Laura, undergoes emergency heart surgery. Also, while paying a visit to a woman in need of spiritual advice, David fears for his safety after witnessing her evil instincts firsthand, on EVIL, Thursday, Jan. 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

As we dive into this story, we’re going to have a chance in order to explore the danger surrounding David. Meanwhile, for Kristen it seems like she is dealing with a worst-case scenario. It’s bad enough that she has to deal with such a situation involving her daughter … but then also what’s going on when it comes to her court situation.

We are getting a little bit deeper into the season at this point, but the silver lining in that is knowing this — we already know that there is going to be another season down the road. CBS has already made the choice to give Evil a green light, and that should allow for some opportunities to establish viewer loyalty. After all, this is now one of those rare shows that you really don’t have to worry all that much about!

