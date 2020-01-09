Doctor Who season 12 episode 3 sneak peek: The teleportation cube







Doctor Who season 12 episode 3 is arriving on BBC One this weekend, and we’ve already got a good sense that there’s some fun stuff coming. “Orphan 55” will be an episode tonally different from anything that we saw in the first two episodes. After all, one of its chief components will be seeing The Doctor and all of her companions on holiday.

Of course, in order to get to the holiday, it appears as though some teleportation is necessary! That’s where the sneak peek below is all about, as the crew do their best to prepare for a relaxing journey elsewhere. The only problem is that apparently, Graham activates the Teleportaion Cube a little early, causing the whole crew to be jettisoned before he can get all of his Speedos ready. (Or, is he already wearing them? Consider this a mystery we’re not quite sure we need an answer to.)

We’ll be honest — an episode of The Doctor and her companions relaxing seems fun enough without any sort of drama thrown in there! Remember that there’s still more fleshing-out to be done when it comes to all of these characters, especially since we’ve only come to know Ryan, Yaz, and Graham for a little over a season at this point. Yet, things will hit the fan soon enough within this episode, as whatever relaxation there is will eventually give way to some other drama. We’d tell you go ahead and prepare for some surprises sprinkled in throughout.

As for whether or not the Timeless Child will be brought into play, we don’t have super-high hopes as of yet … but the idea is definitely lingering within the corners of our mind.

What do you want to see when it comes to Doctor Who season 12 episode 3?

