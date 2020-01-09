Blue Bloods season 10 episode 12 sneak peek: The hardest part of Frank’s job







Blue Bloods season 10 episode 12 is slated to arrive on CBS this Friday, and just from the vantage point of Frank alone, it’s going to be challenging.

The situation that the police commissioner is facing here is not one that can be taken lightly. Just think about some of the circumstances that he’s facing — a police widow has been saying less-than-kind things about the department in the press, and is going so far as to claim that they are responsible for her husband’s suicide. It’s a delicate situation that Frank has to resolve here, given that he has information that is important to what really happened — information that could change how the widow feels. Yet, there’s no good that can come from attacking her in the media or appearing in any way to be insensitive. This is a challenging situation, but one that is going to have to be resolved in order for some of these characters to move forward.

This, of course, brings us to the sneak peek below. In this, Frank determines that the best thing that he can do is to speak to the widow one-on-one and make it clear to her what happened — he feels like he owes it to her. He proclaims these conversations to the be “the hardest part of the job,” but it’s a weight that he needs to put on his shoulders. It’s possible that none of this will change how the widow feels, but it’s information that she needs to know. Also, Frank does feel like even in spite of a contentious relationship, he owes it to the widow of a police officer that they are treated with dignity and respect.

This entire sneak peek is a perfect reminder of who Frank Reagan is, and why he’s such an easy character to respect — while he has to think about the best interests of the police department more often than not, he also looks to be as compassionate as he can in all circumstances.

