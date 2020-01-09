Chicago PD season 7 spoilers: Will Upton, Halstead conversation be revisited?







At the end of Wednesday night’s Chicago PD season 7 episode, it felt as though we were closing in on something big for Upton and Halstead. Hailey had started to open up to Rojas about some of her feelings, at least to a certain extent. The conversation inspired Hailey to have a conversation with Jay at the end of the episode … or try to. Before she could actually admit to some of her feelings, Halstead got a call and the mood of the room changed.

As we wrote last night, we don’t foresee this moment to be slamming the door on Upstead forever. Instead, it’s mostly a matter of timing. Issues like this are delicate and you have to find the right way to share what you feel. They also have a lot to think about beyond just their personal relationship, as executive producer Rick Eid notes to TVInsider:

They have a very strong relationship and a very strong connection and it’s a very complicated relationship given the fact they work together. Hailey is very aware of Jay’s tendencies and issues and so she’s mindful of moving forward.

To us, it’s really going to be about finding the right place in time to pair up the two characters moving forward. We also think one of the considerations the writers are going to make moving forward is how to diversify some of the stories. Just think about the fact that there’s already another office relationship happening in Burgess and Ruzek, and there is certainly potential for something with Rojas and Atwater. If Chicago PD does eventually want to tell stories featuring all three couples, they have to find a way to space them out. The romances are fun, but the show’s not not a romance by trade. They will at times have to take a back seat to cases and some of the other dangerous stuff that the intelligence team is forced to tackle.

Related News – Be sure to get some other information on Chicago PD, including other insight on the future

What do you want to see the future hold for Halstead and Upton over on Chicago PD?

Do you think that the two are going to end up together this season? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, be sure to stick around in the event you’re interested in some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







