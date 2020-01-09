Chicago PD season 7 episode 11 spoilers: What’s next for Burgess, Ruzek







Moving into Chicago PD season 7 episode 11, are you interested in learning what’s coming next? “43rd and Normal” will be the title, and this episode will be anything but. For those wondering, this is an intersection that exists within the South Side of Chicago, just about five minutes away from the home of the Chicago White Sox. It’s located within Canaryville, which is going to be an important part of the episode. (You can actually check it out on Google Maps, if you’re so inclined — we’re interested in seeing if some of the locations actually get featured on the show itself.)

For a few more details on the case coming up itself, be sure to check out the Chicago PD season 7 episode 11 synopsis below:

01/15/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ruzek and Burgess’s secret begins to have severe implications for their police work. A series of deadly acts of vandalism causes tensions to run high in the insular neighborhood of Canaryville. Atwater tries to reach out to his brother, but only pushes him further away. TV-14

Throughout this episode, we imagine that there will be emotional stories aplenty and we just hope that we’re prepared for some of them to play out. Take, for example, what’s happening when it comes to Ruzek and Burgess. They’ve had a lot to think about for quite some time and that’s not going to change anytime soon. What we do appreciate about this story is that it is personal and relatable — there are a lot of people out there who understand what Burgess is dealing with at the moment.

In the end, this episode marks the halfway point of the season and that’s the crazy thing about it. It feels like we’ve been through so much already and yet, there is so much story to be told! Go ahead and prepare for twists and turns aplenty, and not just for Ruzek, Burgess, and Atwater.

