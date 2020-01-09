Better Call Saul season 5 teaser: The man in the red tent







As we get closer and closer to the Better Call Saul season 5 premiere, we have to imagine that AMC is going to keep releasing all sorts of good stuff. Today, that includes a new teaser that shows how an early Saul Goodman may be doing business.

In the video below, it seems as though Saul isn’t at a point yet where he’s really got all that much of an office — yet, he does have some of his signature wild suits, and he’s operating inside of what looks to be a beaten-and-battered circus tent. There’s a long lineup outside his tent, which almost looks like some sort of odd late-night gathering. The fact that Jimmy is doing this at night surrounded by music and all sorts of questionable characters suggests that he’s not exactly up-and-up with the local community.

If you want one other clue as to another notable character appearing in this location, take a look at the photo above! Clearly, Jimmy wants to do whatever he can to ensure that he’s protected already, and he’s got a plan as to how to make everything happen. There’s a recognition here that this is a very dangerous world, and that Jimmy/Saul is learning a lot from his past. Without the legal career or the exile of Jimmy McGill, there would be no Saul Goodman. That’s why it was so important that Better Call Saul spent a good bit of time establishing the origin stories of some of these characters — nobody wakes up and becomes a guy like Saul Goodman overnight.

In the end, be prepared for more excitement and teasers leading up to the Better Call Saul season 5 premiere on Sunday, February 23. Another episode will air the following day in the show’s standard Monday-night timeslot.

