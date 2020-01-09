Criminal Minds season 15 premiere ratings solid; Jeopardy! still huge







There are a number of different ratings takeaways from Wednesday night’s lineup, but one of the most interesting ones is this — Criminal Minds is not ending its run on a whimper. It may not be the ratings monster it once was, but it’s drawing ratings that are easily comparable to a number of other scripted properties on CBS.

Last night’s two-hour premiere averaged a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also over 4.6 million viewers when you average out the two episodes. These are numbers not only comparable to the season 14 premiere, but they’re actually stronger than SWAT, which has been airing Wednesdays at 10:00 for most of the season. They’re also even with SEAL Team in the demo, but down slightly in total viewers. This is also without Criminal Minds having a strong lead-in.

While you could look at these ratings as evidence that CBS should’ve kept Criminal Minds around longer, it’s hard to say if the numbers would be the same if this was just another premiere as opposed to the final season premiere. Fifteen seasons is an incredible run, and we’re glad that the cast and crew are getting a chance to have a proper ending. It just doesn’t happen with every show anymore.

In looking at the ratings overall, it’s clear still that the winner to end all winners remains Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time, which generated a 2.4 rating in the demo and more than 14 million viewers. It barely fell at all from the first episode, and with us now confirmed to have at least two more installments, ABC has a lot to be excited about. We just have to hope now that Brad Rutter starts to find his footing since otherwise, the max we imagine this special having is five different airings.

For those wondering, both Chicago Med and Chicago Fire remain as solid as ever with a 1.1 rating, while Chicago PD drew a 1.0. These are numbers that will certainly keep the shows around for another year.

