Criminal Minds season 15 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Spectator Slowing’







Following tonight’s big premiere, are you eager to get some more information about Criminal Minds season 15 episode 3? Rest assured, there is another episode airing on CBS in one week’s time, and it’s one that may feel a little bit more like a traditional return to form.

One of the things that we know about Criminal Minds over the years is that more often than not, stories revolve around an UnSub and the BAU doing whatever they can in order to get answers. Typically, the majority of these stories get resolved within the span of a single hour. That’s not happening with Everett Lynch. He’s still out there, and rest assured that he will play a role again this season. It may just not be this season. Instead, there will be a chance to see a little bit more of him down the road — go ahead and be prepared for that.

This episode will be more of the old-school Criminal Minds variety. You’ve got a complicated UnSub and through the episode, you’ll see the characters do whatever they can to save the day. If you want some more news on what’s to come, then remember to view the full Criminal Minds season 15 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Spectator Slowing” – The BAU team investigates a series of seemingly random fatal explosions throughout Kentucky and Tennessee, on CRIMINAL MINDS, Wednesday, Jan. 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Beyond this episode, there are a few different stories to be prepared for. Take, for example, the episode “Saturday” that is going to answer a rather simple question: What do various members of the BAU do on Saturday? Is there a way for them to relax? That’s something more to prepare for and it’s lurking right around the corner.

