Wynonna Earp season 4 filming right around the corner!







For everyone out there who loves Wynonna Earp season 4, this is indeed a glorious time! It’s been a wait of almost a year since production on this season was set to begin, and it’s taken some mighty fan campaigns and social-media legwork. Yet, the moment is almost here where the cameras will be rolling once more. We’ve got some rather entertaining proof within!

In a new post on Twitter, Doc himself in Tim Rozon showed off a lime-lapse video of himself adapting to some of his character’s signature facial hair. There are some cast members already in Alberta, and a lot of the finishing touches on pre-production are underway. It’s proof-positive that all of the campaigns worked, and another reminder that the folks behind the scenes at Wynonna Earp care about this show and these characters every bit as much as fans do. It’s created a wonderful, passionate community of supportive people all over the world — and we think that entering season 4, it is stronger than ever before.

Of course, we can’t pretend as though the start of filming is going to somehow equal us getting to see the fourth season soon. That won’t happen. We’re still several months away from the show launching, and it will still be some time following the conclusion of filming. We’ll be thrilled to get an official trailer this spring. Nonetheless, we’ll be quite thrilled just with the knowledge that another benchmark is checked off the list towards one of the most-anticipated premieres of the year. There are so many stories worth telling still for Wynonna, Waverly, Doc, Nicole, and everyone else within this world. We won’t want to create any expectation of what they could be … mostly because this show is known for its crazy twists, in addition to being genre-bending and fun and sometimes emotional.

Rest assured, though, that we’ll have some more updates through the process over at the link here. Let’s rejoice in the fact that we’re inching ever closer to some big moments! (One of the coolest ones will be seeing Melanie Scrofano direct an episode.)

What do you most want to see on Wynonna Earp season 4?

Are you glad that the cast and crew are set to get back to filming? Be sure to share in the comments below, and stick around for some more news. (Photo: Syfy.)

