The Sinner season 3 promo: More details on a creepy new story







Want to know what’s coming on The Sinner season 3? The latest promo has been unearthed via USA, and it’s stuffed full of all sorts of drama … even though it’s only 20 seconds long as a whole.

If you look below, you can see a video that focuses, first and foremost, on the subject of lies. Matt Bomer is set to play Jamie on the new series, an expecting father and a guy at the center of a shocking case. The network is really holding some of the cards close to the vest when it comes to the nature of the actual crime, but they’re obviously doing this for a reason. They know that they’ve got some good stuff waiting just around the corner, and saying too much about it now would give away the game.

Of course, we know that what The Sinner is probably relying on, just as much as the twists, are the stars and the prestige. When you’ve got Bomer heading back to the network that gave us White Collar (which we very much miss, by the way), it’s a cause for excitement. Meanwhile, we’ve also got Bill Pullman bringing back Ambrose, and the reviews from the first two seasons are very much positive. We’d almost say that the second season is underrated given how much attention season 1 received. Both are complex, interesting mysteries with great performers at their core. This time around could be more of the same.

One last thing that does make us excited is that the producers and network took their time in order to make the best season possible. While the shorter layoff worked between season 1 and season 2, doing a new story every year with new characters is not altogether sustainable. There are a reason why other anthology shows choose to take a much-longer break between seasons.

Remember that The Sinner season 3 will premiere on USA come February 6. Let’s hope for great stuff, and that it could set the stage for a season 4 down the road.

