Stumptown episode 11 spoilers: ‘The Past and the Furious’







Want to see what’s coming up next on Stumptown episode 11? Then be prepared now for “The Past and the Furious.” This is an installment coming on ABC next week, and it’s one that is poised to revolve around some new discoveries but also an emotional story. Through all of its action sequences and occasional hijinks, we don’t want to lose sight of the fact that Stumptown is all about watching Dex try to help people. Sometimes, these people come from all walks of life, but there’s always a central goal at the story of many of these episodes.

For a few more details, just go ahead and check out the full Stumptown episode 11 synopsis below:

With Sue Lynn’s help, Dex works to find a fellow veteran’s birth parents after he discovers that he’s adopted. Meanwhile, Ansel creates a birthday bucket list for turning twenty-one and enlists Grey’s help to complete each item. Elsewhere, Grey continues to work with Hoffman and goes undercover to infiltrate a car ring operation.

This is going to be a pretty packed episode, and we hope that there is a lot of great, unexpected surprises surrounding just about every turn. We also are hoping for some more opportunities to get to know some of the supporting characters a little bit better, given that they are pretty fundamental to what makes this show work. They add to a little bit of the quirky personality of what is this quirky show, and it’s the total ensemble that may lead to a renewal … though nothing is confirmed just yet there. This is the part of the article where we do our little PSA dance and remind you that if you want to see more of Stumptown, the best way to ensure that happens is to watch live! You’ll be happy you did if the series gets that green light.

