SEAL Team season 3 episode 11: Where is it on CBS?







Tonight, CBS is going to be airing three new hours of programming — because of that, we like to think it’s appropriate to wonder as to the location of SEAL Team season 3.

Yet, this is where we come bearing some of the bad news — it’s not around. Not only that, but it’s not going to be around for the following weeks, either. So long as the final season of Criminal Minds is on the air, you’re not going to get a chance to see the David Boreanaz series. That’s the way that things are going to be for at least the next month and a half, give or take.

When SEAL Team does return in late February (most likely), it will do so by examining more of where characters were at the end of the first half of the season. That could contain some elements of Davis’ future, but also Jason’s romantic life after some of the revelations that were there. We imagine more personal stories coming for the likes of Ray and Clay, and it wouldn’t be SEAL Team unless more and more members of Bravo find themselves in danger. It’s just a part of the series’ overall DNA.

More than likely, we’ll start to get some more details on upcoming episodes either in late January or early February. Meanwhile, the other silver lining is that because of this one long hiatus, there are going to be fewer ones that happen the rest of the way. That may not help you right now while you wait for more installments, but including the upcoming episode 11, there is still more than half the season to go. That’s an exciting promise, and we have to hope to go along with it that we’re going to see these upcoming episodes set the stage for a season 4. That should be concerned by May at the latest, but CBS does often have a history of confirming these things a little sooner.

