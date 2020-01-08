Dancing with the Stars season 29 renewal likely, though nothing official







While it may be true at the moment that there is no Dancing with the Stars season 29 renewal over on ABC just yet, there’s reason for confidence.

Speaking per Deadline while at the TCA Winter Press tour today, programming head Karey Burke proclaimed the most-recent season this fall as “resurgent,” a positive sign for the future of the series. There is no spring cycle for the second year in a row, but there’s reason to believe that we will get another chapter this coming fall. (Personally, we think that the show is going to make it to season 30 since that is such a milestone — at that point, though, we wouldn’t be shocked if it goes away for a while.)

For some more news on Dancing with the Stars in video form, be sure to watch our thoughts on the future below! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

With that being said, Burke also claimed she had no regrets over casting Sean Spicer, who made it fairly far in the competition — much further than his scores indicated that he should:

It’s a ballroom dancing show, it’s not a political show. The contestants came with the spirit of that. The audience votes.

For us personally, we do think that Dancing with the Stars has a lot more gas left in the tank … but we do still hope that they consider not casting future politicians, regardless of party. In general, we prefer this show when some of its castings are a little bit more celebratory as opposed to just controversial. Headlines like that only go so far!

Odds are, we’ll learn one way or another if there is a season 29 of the show by April or May — that’s when ABC is approaching upfronts, and that gives casting time in order to get to work.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dancing with the Stars right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to Dancing with the Stars season 29?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to sticking around for some more news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







