Better Call Saul, The Walking Dead, more highlights in AMC 2020 promo

In this new trailer, you can see bits and pieces of highlights from a number of the network’s different shows — think along the lines of Better Call Saul, The Walking Dead, NOS4A2, Fear the Walking Dead, TWD: The World Beyond, Ride with Norman Reedus, and a whole lot more. Just from that list we’ve read off here alone, you’re probably well-aware of the fact that the network is embracing zombies still like nobody’s business … and we’re not sure that this is going to change in the near future. At the very least, we do like that there are a lot of exciting shows coming up for the network as they try their best to deliver some great drama this year.

Of course, Better Call Saul remains at the top of the wishlist, in part because this is a show that has been off the air now for more than a year. Not only that, but it’s also a show that, at the moment, is inching ever closer to the timeline of Breaking Bad. Jimmy McGill is on his way now to becoming Saul Goodman, to the point where he’s adopted the name and made it clear to Kim Wexler that this is who he is planning to go as for his legal career moving forward. That’s bad news for their relationship presumably, given that Kim is not around in Breaking Bad. Meanwhile, it’s also probably bad news for upstanding citizens since Saul will do what he can to help ALL of his clients … even those who are actually guilty of doing some extremely-shady stuff. Having a conscience is not something that is high on the Saul Goodman priority list. We’re not sure it ever has been.

We know you missed us. We’re back and Saul-ier than ever for 2020. pic.twitter.com/cMTswZT7cb — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) January 8, 2020

