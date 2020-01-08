Blue Bloods season 10 episode 12 sneak peek: Eddie visits Erin







Blue Bloods season 10 episode 12 on Friday is going to bring some exciting stuff to the table, and that includes some surprising collaborations. Take, for example, seeing Eddie and Erin spend some time together!

Granted, that doesn’t mean that the time the two spend together will be all sunshine and roses at all. The first sneak peek from this episode below showcases these two characters trying to work together — or, at the very least, Eddie bringing a case to Erin in the hopes that the two can collaborate. Eddie feels like she’s got a pretty strong case, but the unfortunate reality is that Erin may not agree. She doesn’t think it is strong enough to move on, and the idea of this seems to make Eddie rather upset.

Why is she feeling disappointed? Well, a part of this has to do with her thinking as though Erin isn’t treating her seriously enough. If she was a detective as opposed to a uniformed officer, would the perception be a little bit different? It’s fair to wonder that, but we think that Erin is just trying to do here what Erin often does: Have the most evidence possible. Maybe she’s a little biased because of Eddie’s rank, but let’s not forget that Eddie is also probably a little bit too close to what she’s investigating. She is not going to be able to approach anything with anywhere near the fair perspective that she really should be able to.

By the end of this episode, we’re sure that Blue Bloods will be able to present a reasonable outcome, one way or another, to what’s going on with these two. They do care for each other and with that, they’ll probably try to look after one another when the dust settles.

