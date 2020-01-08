How to Get Away with Murder, Modern Family series finale dates set







ABC has just revealed a number of important dates for their upcoming spring schedule, and it includes some series finale dates.

Let’s begin here with the How to Get Away with Murder series finale, which is going to air on Thursday, May 14 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. That’s going to be a powerful hour of TV, and we definitely hope that there are some answers. That includes whether or not Annalise Keating is actually alive and/or if she is faking her death. (New episodes of How to Get Away with Murder are going to air again starting in April.)

As for some other series-finale news, the final episode of Modern Family is going to be airing on Wednesday, April 8. That’s a little early than some other final episodes tend to air, but ABC clearly doesn’t want to delay the final salvo just for the sake of doing so. We imagine that this is going to be an enormous send-off that the network will certainly celebrate. After all, this is one of the biggest comedies of the past decade and shows like this don’t come around all that often.

Eventually, American Housewife will take over the timeslot of Modern Family starting on April 15. Starting on March 18, it will return to Wednesdays where it will air following new episodes of Modern Family. Meanwhile, the network also confirmed today that Shark Tank will be moving back to its former home on Fridays starting on February 28, which we imagine is a part of their efforts to shore up that night. American Idol will be airing on Sundays and following that, there are going to be new episodes of The Rookie. This is something that makes a whole lot of sense.

