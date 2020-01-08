Outlander season 5: New Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton BTS photo!







As we prepare for Outlander season 5 to premiere on Starz February 16, isn’t it nice to get another behind-the-scenes tease?

If you look below, you can see a new shot of Caitriona Balfe as Claire and then Sophie Skelton as Brianna from the show’s set! The two are clearly outdoors, and it seems as though the characters are in the midst of a day at Fraser’s Ridge. There’s going to be a lot of fun, exciting stuff happening there this season … but also a lot of drama. The good news is that there will be new arrivals, and you will definitely have more chances to see Fergus and Marsali around. That’s to go along with new settlers as the Ridge becomes more and more of a community. Brianna will start to find her place more in this time period, while also doing her best to help Roger adjust.

However, the flip side of life at the Ridge right now is knowing that the Revolutionary War is coming! Claire, Brianna, and Roger all know that this is something bubbling underneath the surface and it could be a major defining part of the story this season. They have to prepare for this, just like Jamie has to prepare for whatever he chooses to do in regards to Murtagh, the Regulators, and the deal he made with Governor Tryon. On some level, this could cast a really-wise shadow over just about everything that is happening at the Ridge this season. It could produce a great deal of stress or heartache, depending on how the story progresses.

In the end, though, be confident in the fact that this is far from the last tease of Outlander season 5 we’re going to be getting. With more than a month to go until the premiere, there will be opportunities aplenty to see photos, clips, and a whole lot more.

What do you want to see from Claire and Brianna over the course of Outlander season 5?

