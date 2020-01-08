Crisis On Infinite Earths, Part 4 poster: Is that the Spectre?







Crisis on Infinite Earths is returning with Part 4 in just one week’s time, and it’s going to be ALL sorts of intense. For more evidence of that, why not just check out the new poster below?

This new poster does put the character of the Anti-Monitor front and center, which makes a great deal of sense given that he is going to be a much bigger part of the final two Parts than he was in the first. Meanwhile, we’re also going to have a chance in order to see Oliver Queen sporting what looks to be a new costume — one indicative of his new Spectre role.

Having Oliver end his arc in this world as the Spectre does make a certain degree of sense. Given that the entire universe started off with him, it makes sense that he is best suited to help usher it forward in some way. It also does make sense and tie into the “someone else … something else” that has been at the focal point of just about every episode of Arrow since the beginning. Given that we’ve heard already that Emily Bett Rickards is going to be returning as Felicity in the Arrow series finale, we have to imagine that this role of his will factor into that.

Beyond Oliver and the Anti-Monitor, we know that there will be a lot of action, high stakes, and a hope that we’re going to be able to see some people manage to survive this. Given that this crossover is leading the way for more new episodes of a lot of these shows, we have a hard time thinking that the end is right around the corner for some of these shows … though they may view some of what is coming up next with a different set of eyes than before.

The fate of the worlds lies with them. Crisis on Infinite Earths concludes next Tuesday starting at 8/7c. Stream the first 3: https://t.co/7lqznqwBXy pic.twitter.com/umTu5CSsX2 — Arrow (@CW_Arrow) January 7, 2020

