FBI season 2 episode 12 spoilers: A look at ‘Hard Decisions’







FBI season 2 episode 12 carries with it the title of “Hard Decisions,” and it may very well be the most appropriate name for an episode to date. This is an hour of TV that is going to revolve around an enormous threat that stems from what seems to be an almost-routine bank robbery. This is why these particular characters have to be on high alert, given that there could be some threats around just about every turn.

For some more news on what’s to come, be sure to check out the official FBI season 2 episode 12 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

“Hard Decisions” – A bank hold-up leads the team to a safe deposit box, the contents of which have the potential to destroy national security. Also, Kristen is eager to get back into field work while other team members still have their concerns, on FBI, Tuesday, Jan. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

There are also a number of notable guest stars within this episode, as well — think in terms of Jeremy Davies as Software Engineer Kenneth Bates, Catherine Haena Kim as Emily Ryder, Scola’s Partner, and Cortney Gift as Detective Chase, per CBS. This will be a rich story with a lot of important people taking part. It’s a reminder of just how fast some of these investigations need to be.

Of course, there are some reasons to be excited when it comes to FBI beyond this episode — think in terms of the presence of the FBI: Most Wanted. The spin-off show premieres on the network tonight following FBI proper, and we know that there are opportunities for connectivity within. It remains to be seen how the two shows will interact, though, and for now, we remain curious to learn about what this universe will look like.

For now, though, let’s hope that this episode is exciting in its own right.

