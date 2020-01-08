Is NCIS: New Orleans new tonight on CBS? Schedule questions







Is NCIS: New Orleans new tonight on CBS? At the moment, it makes some sense to throw those questions out there. There is a new episode of the flagship show, after all, and following that, there’s a new FBI. This has been the night that the Scott Bakula series has called home for so many years.

Yet, things are going to be a little bit different when you look towards the future of the show now. There is no NCIS: New Orleans on the air tonight, and there is not going to be another one coming up for some time still. For the first time since the show began, it’s not airing on Tuesday anymore. Instead, the series is going to be returning to CBS on Sunday, February 16 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, following new episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles. It’s a big change for the series, and it’s something that could allow it to shake some things up.

We already know that when NCIS: New Orleans comes back, it will look and feel rather different. Lucas Black has already departed the show, Lasalle is dead, and justice has been served. The larger mystery at the moment revolves around whether or not Pride took matters into his own hands. Did he go too far in his quest for justice? Is he being visited now by his own version of the devil? Maybe in February, there will be a few more answers.

If there is a little bit of a silver lining when it comes to the hiatus, it’s simply this: You won’t be seeing anywhere near as many hiatuses once the show comes back. CBS will need to air episodes on a more rapid pace, just to make sure that they can tie together some more loose ends before the end.

Ultimately, we predict that within a couple of weeks, we’ll start to get at least a few more details all about what’s coming next on the series…

