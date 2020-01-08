NCIS season 17 episode 11: Did the Tony – Ziva reunion happen?







Entering tonight’s NCIS season 17 episode 11, we don’t have to tell you that there was buzz over the Ziva storyline. “In the Wind” is the last confirmed appearance of Cote de Pablo as the character, and from the get-go, a big part of the plan has been working in order to ensure that Ziva could reunite with her family. We weren’t sure how Michael Weatherly would return to the series, but felt pretty confident in advance that such a thing could happen.

Of course, there’s a difference between confidence and reality — we had to remind ourselves of that going in.

In the early going of tonight’s episode, Gibbs did his best to encourage Ziva to reunite with Tony and Tali in Paris. Yet, she wanted to do whatever she could first in order help Gibbs ensure that Phineas was okay. He ended up having to kill Sahar in order to save Ziva, and it was an emotional situation for him. That’s why Ziva wanted to help him — she knew how hard this was, and that everything Gibbs did stemmed from her coming back in the first place.

Ziva admitted that she was nervous entering the reunion — more than anything, she was worried that Tali would not recognize her or even love her. These are concerns that date to her separation, and then also the anxiety that she has been battle. Close to ten minutes from the end of the episode, we admitted that we were starting to get worried about Tony — after all, we still didn’t see him! Ziva had another conversation with Gibbs, one where she was unsure that she would ever be able to return to her normal life. Yet, Gibbs did his best in order to console her.

At the conclusion of the episode tonight, Gibbs was able to rescue Phineas, with a little bit of support from the kid himself in the process. He was able to escape fleeing to Cairo, and Sloane was able to track down people to care for Phineas and ensure that the kid could have a great future.

Now, let’s get back to the reunion

At the end of the episode, we saw Ziva leaving NCIS and the various team members. It was a strange situation, trying to enjoy these various goodbyes while at the same time also thinking that Tony could be right around the corner.

Let’s get to finally answering the big question: There was no reunion at the end of this episode. Shocking, to say the least. Why lead us towards a reunion all this time for it not to happen? It’s possible that we’ll get to see Tony down the line and that this episode was for her to say her good byes and not rush a reunion, but we have to say that we’re shocked. After bringing back Ziva, it really felt like they were building towards this. Maybe it could still happen, but it didn’t happen tonight.

What did you think about NCIS season 17 episode 11?

