The Resident season 3 epsiode 12 spoilers: The story of ‘Best Laid Plans’







Interested in learning what is coming on The Resident season 3 episode 12? We should start, of course, by noting that Conrad is not out of the woods yet. He’s trying his best in order to handle his new life away from Chastain, but is still around some former patients at the same time. This is your sign that Conrad is an excellent doctor — he cares deeply for all of the people that he helps. He does his best in order to ensure that they are properly cared for. You’ll see all of this play out further during “Best Laid Plans,” leading up to some important moments at the end of it.

Also, of course we’re going to see more tension around Dr. Barrett Cain, who will do his best in order to remind everyone that he does whatever he wants and has no problem bending the rules.

For a little bit more information on what’s to come, be sure to check out the official The Resident season 3 episode 12 synopsis below:

While working at their non-profit clinic three hours outside of Atlanta, Nic and Mina treat a patient with a failing heart VAD, forcing them to find a new battery in time to save her life. Conrad gets a call from a previous patent in crisis after being sued by Red Rock for medical expenses he can’t afford. Meanwhile, Devon’s VIP patient, Nadine, returns to the ER and Cain tries to get close to Bell’s business partner from the supplement company in the all-new “Best Laid Plans” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Jan. 14 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-312) (TV-14 L, S, V)

The inclusion of the non-profit clinic is important for a multitude of different reasons, with the principal one being that it presents an opportunity to get another reminder of what sets Nic and Mina apart from people like Barrett. They’re in the hospital business for the sake of making people better and healthier, and will stop almost at nothing to ensure that this happens.

