Chicago Fire season 8 episode 12 spoilers: The new roommate!







Chicago Fire season 8 episode 12 is the third episode in 2020 airing on January 22, and there’s a lot of fun stuff within! Think in terms of a birthday celebration, a search for a new roommate, and a whole lot more. Sure, there will also be some dramatic storytelling here and there, but we’re glad it’s mixed in with some opportunities to smile. You know at this point just how dramatic One Chicago can be, so it’s rather nice to have these little breaths of fresh air.

Want some Chicago Fire video coverage? Then take a look at our thoughts on the fall finale at the bottom of this article! Once you do so, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also veiw our Chicago Fire playlist for some other insight.

So what can you expect in this episode overall? Check out the full Chicago Fire season 8 episode 12 synopsis below:

01/22/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A series of false alarms at a private school hinders the firehouse’s ability to respond to legitimate emergency calls. Kidd asks for ideas to surprise Severide on his birthday. Cruz and Brett rent out their extra room, but the new tenant is more than they bargained for. TV-14

This episode carries with it the title of “Then Nick Porter Happened,” which immediately makes us think that Nick Porter is the person who moves in with Cruz and Brett. There’s inevitably going to be some comedy here — though it’s also a reminder that eventually, we want to see a few changes for both Cruz and Brett. Cruz’s romantic life is going to be a big part of the story coming up. Meanwhile, there’s also a chance that something more happens with Brett, especially since her relationship with Casey has been a focal point for many fans for a while.

As for the false-alarm storyline, it’s understandable where some of Firehouse 51’s frustrations are going to lie. It has to be incredibly frustrating when you’re not able to help people because you are wasting time elsewhere. You have to be prepared for every call as though it’s an emergency, even if not all of them are.

Related News – Be sure to read our new interview with Derek Haas previewing what’s coming next!

What do you want to see when it comes to Chicago Fire season 8 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







