This Is Us season 4: Who was surprised at John Legend casting?







Over the weekend, there was some wonderful (and surprising) news revealed about This Is Us season 4. John Legend is going to be appearing! While the NBC doesn’t always go for big-name casting, they tend to do this here and there — and this one has a little bit of network synergy as well. After all, Legend is a coach on The Voice, in addition to doing a number of other shows and specials on the network.

At the moment, though, there isn’t a whole lot of news about Legend’s appearance on the show — though signs point to him playing either himself or a version of himself. Also, it’s quite funny that Chrissy Teigen seemingly had no idea that he was on the show until this weekend. That’s at least according to her reaction on Twitter — maybe she was just joking around about it, but it’s kinda funny either way.

Like we’ve said back when the casting was first announced, it does oddly make some sense that Legend would be appearing on the NBC show. Just think about the history that This Is Us has with music — it goes all the way back to Rebecca being a singer earlier on in her life, and we’ve seen Kate try to follow a similar career path. Jack finds a good bit of success in it, seemingly, in the future.

This Is Us season 4 will be returning to NBC next week — there is no clarity at the moment as when Legend’s episode will air, but it’s something to mark on your calendar and anticipate — at least for the time being.

I had no idea until now and still don’t get it? his song or himself? https://t.co/Ym6Mga1P9p — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 6, 2020

