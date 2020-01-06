All Rise episode 13 return date hopes for CBS drama







Want to know the All Rise episode 13 return date, or some more information as to what is coming up next? Consider this article your source for some early information!

Unfortunately, some of this said information falls within the bad-news department. Because of the National Championship Game next week, CBS is going to be taking the legal drama off the air — and just one week after it returned from another hiatus. Don’t get us wrong — this is very much frustrating! Yet, at the same time it’s sensible. It wouldn’t be an altogether-smart thing to air a new episode next week and jeopardize viewership for a first-year series. All Rise is in a position where it needs all of the help that it can get at the moment, and that includes having people watch it live as opposed to recording it via DVR.

While not officially confirmed by CBS just yet, signs point towards there being a new episode as early as January 20. While it does behoove the network to save a lot of installments for February sweeps, at the same time you don’t want to shut this show down for another three weeks after just bringing it back. The best thing that you can try to do is be cognizant of viewership patterns and know that it’s imperative you keep viewers hooked. It’s hard enough to do that with a network show in 2020 without having to factor in hiatuses and the like.

As far as the story goes, the one thing that we know we’d like to see are some more twists and turns when it comes to Lola’s life as a judge. We’ve seen countless legal dramas before, but the thing that continues to make All Rise so special is its ability to deliver new angles and ideas in a way that we haven’t quite seen them before. There is something special there, and we hope they continue to embrace topical but also emotional storytelling. That’s the best way to ensure more of a long-term future.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now when it comes to All Rise!

What do you want to see when it comes to All Rise episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, be sure to stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







