NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 13: Kensi Blye, undercover model







If you needed a little more evidence that NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 13 is going to be particularly fun, we have it for you here!

Today, the folks over at CBS released some of the first information from the upcoming “High Society” airing on Sunday, and it shows you that Kensi Blye seems to be taking a rather unorthodox approach to solving a case. She’s walking the runway, or at least she is for a short period of time before making an arrest. The difference between the photo above and then the one below is very much amusing. You gotta do whatever you gotta do to solve a case!

We have to imagine that from an acting point of view, these sort of cases are some of the best. After all, they are opportunity to see characters a little bit outside of their element and also mix up the schedule and structure of doing a long-running show. It’s not just a costume party, though, as everything is done with a particular purpose in mind … whatever that may be.

If you want to see the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 3 synopsis, you can go ahead and check that out below:

After a rise in deaths caused by black market opioid use, the NCIS team links the street drug to funding for terrorist activities.

So how is a runway show linked to funding terrorists? Given the title is “High Society,” money is probably funneled through this part of the fashion industry somehow. A part of what makes this episode so interesting will be piecing together some of the story and, eventually, building towards some coherent answers. We don’t think that this is going to be a case that lasts beyond a single episode, but it could be fun to watch at just about every turn.

