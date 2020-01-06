The Good Doctor season 3: Where is it on ABC? Upcoming episodes







Where is The Good Doctor season 3 on ABC tonight? Given that you are getting a chance to see the premiere of a different network show in The Bachelor, it makes some sense to expect a little bit something more here, as well.

Unfortunately, you’re going to be waiting for another week to see Freddie Highmore and the remainder of the cast back on the air! ABC has decided that viewers really need three hours of The Bachelor in a single night, and with that in mind, The Good Doctor is continuing its hiatus until Monday, January 13. The good news is that we know there are at least two episodes airing over the next couple of weeks, ones that could give us a sense as to what’s happening with Shaun and Carly alongside a number of exciting medical cases. It’s much of the same show you’ve known and loved so far.

For some more The Good Doctor video discussion, remember to watch our expectations on the future below! Once you check that out, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some other news and view our full show playlist.

So while you wait for some of these episodes, be sure to check out some of the official details via ABC below!

Season 3 episode 11, “Fractured” (January 13) – Following his father’s death, Shaun must deal with the effects his intimacy with Lea will have on his relationship with Carly. Meanwhile, the team operates on a patient who is refusing all anesthesia during surgery for fear of relapsing.

Season 3 episode 12, “Mutations” (January 20) – Dr. Audrey Lim, Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Morgan Reznick treat a 25-year-old runner suffering from severe swelling; but when things take a turn for the worse, Dr. Shaun Murphy enlists the help of Dr. Carly Lever. Meanwhile, Dr. Alex Park, Dr. Claire Browne and Dr. Neil Melendez treat two 16-year-old cancer patients who are dating; and Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Carly Lever work toward intimacy.

(Does anyone else think it strange that ABC routinely calls characters by their full names in the second synopsis, but not the first?)

Based on this information, it feels at least clear that Shaun and Carly are still going to be building towards something together in episode 12 — if there are some leftover feelings Shaun has towards Lea, it’s not enough to make him end his current relationship at least immediately. They are also going to work together professionally, which may allow for a deepening of their bond in some way.

Do you miss having The Good Doctor season 3 on the air?

Then be sure to share right now in the comments, and then also stick around for other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







