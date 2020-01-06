Fleabag season 3 still not happening, Phoebe Waller-Bridge confirms







Let’s face it — Phoebe Waller-Bridge will probably continue to be asked questions about Fleabag season 3 for the next decade. It’s the end result of season 2 being so beloved, and her also winning so many awards. Basically, she’s finding herself in places where people are going to ask her routinely about whether or not she would be interested in doing more of the series.

Speaking (via Deadline) tonight, here is some of what Waller-Bridge had to say on this particular subject:

“I haven’t changed my mind about season 3. It feels more and more about being the right decision. (These awards shows) are just beautiful goodbyes. But there’s been so many goodbyes every time,” Waller-Bridge said backstage at the Globes tonight.”

Let’s be real — any broadcaster or streaming service would love to have more new episodes. That much is incredibly clear. It’s a bold thing that Waller-Bridge is actually able to end this show on her own terms, and what is in very much the British style. If you think back to some of the great comedies of the past several decades from across the pond, many of them had incredibly short runs. Fawlty Towers is a great example of that. If you make less of something, you can end on a high note rather than see yourself dragged on to the point where you are no longer the show you once were. It’s almost the TV version of the classic phrase “you either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain.”

So for now, congratulations Fleabag. Not only do you continue to rack up awards, but your biggest star is allowing your legacy to be as good as possible. Less can be more, and in the event Waller-Bridge ever changes her mind, we have to imagine that the interest will very much still be there. That’s not going to be going away, especially as she moves on to other projects that could end up very much being hits in their own right.

Do you still want to see a Fleabag season 3 happen?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember now to stick around for some other news when it comes to all things TV. (Photo: Amazon.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







