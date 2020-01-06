This Is Us season 4 spoilers: John Legend to guest star







Talk about a very musical guest spot hitting the world of This Is Us — John Legend looks to be joining the show!

According to a new promo that aired on the show tonight, it seems as though the singer (and coach on The Voice) is appearing in at least one episode coming up. Of course, trying to know what role he is going to play is a mystery in itself … or at least it was. According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, Legend will be playing himself — a role that he has to be quite familiar with at this point. (Granted, we imagine that there is a big difference between being yourself at a concert and then reading lines that someone else wants you to.)

Want some other news on This Is Us in video form? Then watch our expectations for the future now at the bottom of this article! Once you do just that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist. We’ll have more news coming that you don’t want to miss.

We know that This Is Us does love having some assorted connections to music — remember that both Rebecca and Kate have each attempted careers within the music world at various points in their lives, and in the future, it seems as though Kate’s son Jack will actually be quite successful! His parents have enriched him in the world of music from the very start, and maybe that sets him on the right path.

New episodes of This Is Us are going to be back starting on Thursday, January 14. From there, we’ll get to see a nice stretch of new installments as we do get closer and closer to the finale airing.

While we don’t think This Is Us needs big-name castings, we do think it will add a little bit more to the fun.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to This Is Us right now!

What do you think about John Legend joining This Is Us?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below, and remember to stick around for some more news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







