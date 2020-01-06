SNL star Kate McKinnon gives Ellen DeGeneres Golden Globes tribute







We now have one of the most powerful moments of the entire 2020 Golden Globes, and it’s from someone known for being funny.

There is a very amusing irony that comes from Kate McKinnon being the person to introduce Ellen DeGeneres on the awards show, largely due to the fact that Kate is known for playing her on Saturday Night Live. Yet, the speech introducing Ellen tonight as a Carol Burnett Award winner was a reminder of the deep affection that Kate has for the comedian/actress/host. She told a story about growing up and seeing Ellen come out on television, and how that helped her better recognize and understand her own sexuality. It inspired her to move forward in entertainment and made her feel like she had a shot, even though Ellen herself suffered greatly after her public declaration. She had a difficult time finding work for years before eventually landing her daytime talk show and launching her own sort of lifestyle empire.

Kate’s speech, which you can see a part of below, is deeply emotional as she gets choked up — and you can see Ellen doing the same thing in the crowd. She’s someone who tries to look at the lighter side of life often, and also someone who rarely engages in any self-congratulatory behavior. Yet, you could tell how much this speech meant to her. You could see how much the award meant to Ellen as she discussed how television has enriched and helped make her entire career what it is. She’s been able to reach millions of viewers through the platform, in addition to giving herself even more opportunities to shine.

Saturday Night Live will return to the air later this month with an episode hosted by Adam Driver — who, ironically, was also in the audience of the Globes tonight because of Marriage Story.

Kate McKinnon gets emotional at #GoldenGlobes honoring Ellen DeGeneres….and we did too. pic.twitter.com/HZEKmN1K3I — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) January 6, 2020

