The Simpsons season 31 episode 12 return date hopes on Fox







Do you want to get a good sense as to when The Simpsons season 31 episode 12 return date is going to be on Fox? Then we have some of the first information on that subject below.

Unfortunately, we should kick off this article by getting some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode coming on Fox next week. Instead, you’ll be waiting for many weeks on end. There is no confirmed return date just yet, but more than likely, it will be February when the series is back on the air. There are so many events coming up, after all, that Fox wants no business airing this show against. Think in terms of the Oscars and the Grammys! There are also two other Sundays coming up that are being used for the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl; with that, there’s no real reason for the network to even consider new episodes for a while. (We’d think that February 16 will be the ideal return date, but we’ll find out more over time.)

As for what’s going to be coming up on the show moving forward, one thing we know is that Marvel boss Kevin Feige is going to be voicing a supervillain character for an episode airing in February. It’s one spoofing the world of Marvel, and we imagine that there will be a good bit of comedy with that. (You know when you’re a big deal when you get a chance to appear on an episode of The Simpsons and you’re not even an actor. Instead, you’re an executive.)

The episode with Feige is meant to air on February 23, so more than likely there will be at least one more episode airing before that point.

