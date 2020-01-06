Manifest season 2 episode 2 spoilers: A look beyond the premiere







There’s a good chance that you know that Manifest season 2 is premiering on NBC in just over 24 hours. But what happens beyond that episode? What more should you be preparing to see? Within this piece, we’re going to spend a little bit of time discussing that very thing!

The second episode of season 2, entitled “Grounded,” is going to air on January 13, and this will offer us a fuller picture of what the season is going to look like. Some of the cliffhangers from the premiere will have been resolved and with that in mind, the focus can shift a little bit elsewhere. That means meeting some new passengers, understanding more about Grace’s pregnancy, and also clues that could lead to the truth about the Passengers, including whether or not they can be saved.

For a few more details right now, just be sure to check out the Manifest season 2 episode 2 synopsis:

01/13/2020 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Ben forms a cautious alliance with an isolated college student from Flight 828, whose callings either uncovered a violent crime or helped him commit one. As Saanvi strives to further her research into the Death Date, Grace makes a startling discovery about her pregnancy, and Olive meets a kindred spirit. Guest starring Garrett Wareing and Ellen Tamaki. TV-PG

The story that we’re perhaps the most curious about is that of Grace’s pregnancy and what that could mean for everyone involved. We’ve seen so many high-concept shows do some crazy things with pregnancy plots, and something similar could happen here. It’s at least a story that we could envision bubbling underneath the surface for a good while before it starts to take over in an episode or two down the road. (This is just a prediction, mind you.)

No matter what happens on Manifest moving forward, we at least know this — the story will certainly be exciting.

