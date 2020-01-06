Golden Globes 2020: Succession, Phoebe Waller-Bridge among winners







Who were the TV-related winners at the 2020 Golden Globes? Within this piece, we’re going to be keeping you updated throughout the night!

The first thing that we should note here is that the Globes were not exactly kind to network TV at all entering the show. This was a night geared more around cable, with them completely dominating most of the major categories. Our only hope was that there’d be at least some shred of unpredictability, and we did not just seem some endless deluge of the same winners we’ve seen elsewhere or could’ve predicted beforehand.

We’ll see what the night holds — be prepared to refresh throughout for some additional information.

Drama Series – Succession. It’s managed to generate so much momentum over the past few months that, in the end, we can’t say that we’re shocked by these results in the slightest. It’s also a worthy winner in the end.

Comedy Actress – Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag. She’s been the favorite in this category for years now, so we can’t say that this is even remotely a surprise.

Comedy Actor – Ramy Youssef, Ramy. This is probably the big surprise of the night, as Youssef got the honor for his Hulu series.

Movie/Miniseries Actor – Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice. This is a polarizing show, but it’s hard to argue that Russell was anything short of excellent in this role.

Supporting Actor – Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl. We didn’t expect him to win, but can you argue against any winner from Chernobyl? We can’t.

Drama Actor – Brian Cox, Succession. Hey, if the show is going to win, it only makes sense that the trophy here is handed down to the man behind Logan Roy.

Comedy Series – Fleabag. Was this ever really in doubt? Hard to think that it was.

Supporting Actress – Patricia Arquette, The Act. There was something quite interesting about one of the award show’s most politically-active people winning an award on a show hosted by Ricky Gervais.

