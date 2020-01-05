America’s Got Talent: The Champions: Watch Paddy and Nicko perform







On Monday night’s America’s Got Talent: The Champions episode, you’re going to have a chance to see Paddy and Nicko hit the stage!

If you’ve seen Britain’s Got Talent over the years, there’s a chance you already know this dancing duo quite well. They’ve performed both on the flagship show as well as America’s Got Talent: The Champions, so we have a good idea already as to what they bring to the show. A big part of their appeal comes via the initial shock of seeing a now 85-year old woman doing a ballroom dance routine in front of a large audience. There is something infectious about her energy, to the point where you would want to go to the dance studio yourself. If she can do this, there are no excuses for anyone else.

We do understand the criticism of this act, mostly in that there are a lot of other dancing duos that don’t get the same praise just because neither of them have the same inspirational story. But this is where we have our counter — so much about the entertainment we digest is based mostly on the backstory. We want to root for our heroes or relate to our entertainers. Often, there is a reason why we watch someone beyond just their overall ability. With Paddy and Nicko, it’s about seeing the two of them have fun while encouraging others to do the same.

Are they a threat to win this show? We wouldn’t rule them out, but at the same time they feel a little bit like an underdog choice at the moment. Dance acts don’t often fare particularly well on this show — just remember that former AGT champ Kenichi Ebina didn’t make it to the next round on the first season of Champions last year. It’s just a competitive environment!

