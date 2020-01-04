America’s Got Talent: The Champions sneak peek: Duo Transcend returns







The premiere of America’s Got Talent: The Champions is arriving on Monday, so why not watch a sneak peek?

In the video below, you can see a sneak peek revolving all around one of the most exciting acts that is a part of the competition this time around: Duo Transcend. These two bring acrobat and aerial skills like nobody’s business — not only that, but they embrace the danger of their craft at just about every turn. That goes along with their relationship — because they are together in real life, they can bring a lot of romance to their act and make it come across as very much believable.

Given that Duo Transcend made it all the way to the finale their first time around (think back to season 13), we know that they are more than capable of making it there during Champions as well. They’ve got the skill set and the star power — also, they stand out amongst all of the similar acts that we’ve seen here over time.

In general, we’re excited about the idea of The Champions being back on the air this year … but we are worried about two different things. While Duo Transcend is a fantastic act, are there enough memorable ones elsewhere? Also, will the show be able to compensate for the lack of public voting? We understand that staging live shows are difficult, but what makes the flagship show so great is the interactivity of it. It actually does feel like America has a say on what happens in the end, whereas here the voting is done by a small, select group — it’s harder to feel a full apart of it.

We’ll see how Duo Transcend fares on The Champions this Monday, and rest assured we’ll have some other news and looks at various performances coming before too long.

