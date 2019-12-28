America’s Got Talent: The Champions highlights Alesha Dixon (video)







Come Monday, January 6 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, America’s Got Talent: The Champions season 2 will arrive! There are new acts coming from all over the world, and we’re sure that there will be some comedy, some excitement, but above all else, some unique talent. Let’s just hope that there are some moments that take us by genuine surprise.

One part of the second season that will be new to a lot of viewers out there comes via the judging panel. For the first time, Alesha Dixon of Britain’s Got Talent fame will be on the panel! She will be there alongside former AGT judge Heidi Klum, and for viewers who don’t know Alesha, the video below serves as an introduction to her. She’s got a long history both as a performer, a dancer, and also a television personality. She’s always had the right balance in the UK of someone who can be both very supportive to the acts while also supplying a lot of humor and fun.

Do we think she’ll be a good fit for Champions? More than likely so, and we wouldn’t mind if there was a judge (save for Simon Cowell) from another version of the show every year. It just adds another layer of franchise prestige to the proceedings.

In the end, our concern with Champions season 2 has little to do with Alesha Dixon. Instead, it revolves more around franchise fatigue with there being so many of these shows now — the cast for this season doesn’t hold up when compared to the group from season 1. Not only that, but AGT still has a lot of work to do to repair its image after the Gabrielle Union controversy of the past several weeks. The publicity around this season has been very quiet, and the shadow of some of those headlines are already leaving a mark.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to America’s Got Talent: The Champions season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

From across the pond, @AleshaOfficial is ready to help find our next Champion! pic.twitter.com/YYOBPEWgua — America's Got Talent (@AGT) December 26, 2019

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







